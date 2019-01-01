Tierney left out of Scotland squad at Arsenal's request as full-back continues recovery from hip injury

The 22-year-old only made his debut for the Gunners last week and the club felt it was too soon to return to international duty

left-back Kieran Tierney has been left out of 's squad for its upcoming qualifiers.

The 22-year-old will miss out as his side face on October 10 and San Marino three days later as they look to revive their faltering qualification campaign.

Tierney has been introduced into the fold for the Gunners slowly as he continues his recovery from a double hernia operation in the off-season.

After playing one match with Arsenal's U23 side, Tierney made his debut for the Gunners last week in a 5-0 win against in the .

Following his Gunners debut, Tierney was not in the squad on Monday as Arsenal drew Manchester United 1-1 at Old Trafford.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke indicated at a press conference that he left the young defender out of his squad at the request of Arsenal.

"I was close to selecting Kieran, obviously Arsenal have indicated to us that they'd prefer us not to select him at this moment in time because he's only played 70-odd minutes of football and you have to respect the club's decision on that," Clarke said.

"I'd like to get Kieran in the squad and have him as part of the group but at this moment in time it's more important that Kieran gets minutes on the pitch, gets himself back to full speed and when that happens I'm sure he'll be a valuable member of the squad."

Tierney joined Arsenal from for £25 million ($31m) on deadline day, and the Gunners are looking to be extra cautious with their new signing.

Following his debut last week, his defensive team-mate Rob Holding said he was impressed with the young Scot's performance.

“I think he was brilliant,” Holding said of Tierney.

“I loved having him on the left side of me. He was solid and for his first game back from a double hernia operation you can't ask for any more than that.”

After their game at Old Trafford the Gunners face a quick turnaround, with a fixture against Standard Liege set for Thursday.

Following that match Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League on Sunday as they host Bournemouth.