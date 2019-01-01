Tierney joins Bellerin in returning to Arsenal training

The Gunners shared photos of the pair at their London Colney training ground while a third defensive player is also close to a return

are on the verge of adding Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin to their squad as they get set to resume Premier League action after the international break.

The two full-backs have been pictured training with the first-team squad at the Gunners’ London Colney training ground as they are on the comeback trail from injuries.

The north London club shared the photographs, as well as extended video highlights of the pair, on their Twitter page on Thursday afternoon.

The duo will be expected to challenge Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac for starting berths as they make their way into the first team squad.

Tierney was signed from in the summer after a protracted transfer saga. The Gunners saw two bids rejected by the Scottish champions before getting the deal over the line for £25 million ($30m).

The 22-year-old left back arrived in London with a niggling knee injury and is also recovering from double hernia surgery he underwent over the summer. The international has not played since May.

Bellerin is an even longer-term absentee. The international speedster has been out since January with a cruciate ligament injury suffered in a Premier League clash with .

The 24-year-old youth product has made 146 appearances for Arsenal and had been hugely impressive before his injury setback last season.

Neither man will be in contention to face on Sunday but their return to training will buoy the Arsenal faithful.

One man who could be in line for a return to the line-up for the clash with the Hornets is Rob Holding.

The central defender had been looking like cementing a place in Emery’s starting line up in the early stages of the 2018-19 season.

He made 15 starts before he too suffered a cruciate ligament injury, just a few weeks before Bellerin.

Holding was ruled out for the season after a clash with ’s Marcus Rashford.

The return of the trio will offset the loss of two defensive stalwarts at the Emirates. Former club captain Laurent Koscielny has left the club for , while veteran Nacho Monreal has moved to in his native Spain.