‘Tierney could end up staying at Celtic’ – Dalglish sees ‘stalemate’ in Arseal & Napoli talk

The Hoops legend admits that a deal could still be done for the talented left-back, but sees little progress being made in discussions at present

legend Kenny Dalglish believes Kieran Tierney could end up staying at Parkhead, with a long-running transfer saga involving and having reached “stalemate”.

The 22-year-old left-back has been heavily linked with a summer switch away from the Scottish champions.

Arsenal have headed the race to secure his signature, with two bids having been tabled from Emirates Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti is also said to be keen on taking Tierney to , but no progress has been made on that front either.

Celtic are refusing to bow to pressure, with all suitors made aware that no deal will be done unless their valuation is met, and Dalglish believes the window could close with no movement made.

The Hoops icon told the Sunday Post: “Kieran Tierney’s transfer situation looks as though it could rumble on for a wee bit yet.

“The Celtic left-back has been linked with a move away, and there have been regular news stories about Arsenal and Napoli being interested in the 22-year-old.

“The other piece of the jigsaw is that the Parkhead hierarchy are holding out for a straight £25 million fee for their player.

“Of course, the identities of the clubs that may or may not be chasing him – and the amount of money it would take to land him – have never been officially confirmed as nobody has gone on the record to put everyone fully in the picture.

“But we know how these things work.

“Kieran hasn’t gone public on the situation. But it would fair to say that perhaps he feels the time is right to try something different, and there is a curiosity as to what might be out there for him.

“There is nothing wrong with that.

"He is perfectly entitled to explore any options that may come his way.

“Whatever happens, to date he has given four years of outstanding service to Celtic, and that should never be forgotten or tarnished.

Article continues below

“But he is also powerless in many ways as he can’t officially get involved until his club have agreed a fee and given him permission to talk about the length of contract and salary with a particular club. So, unless the valuation is met, there is a stalemate.

“The Hoops have every right to play hardball, and get what they believe to be a proper valuation. That could mean that the lad ends up staying at Celtic.”

Tierney, a boyhood Celtic supporter, is tied to a long-term contract and has stated in the past that he will not push for a transfer away from the Glasgow giants.