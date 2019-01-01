'Three points will be massive for Brighton' - Ini Umotong eyes Everton scalp

After a Cup loss to Manchester City, the Nigerian forward is eyeing a win with the Seagulls against the Toffess on Sunday

Nigeria international Ini Umotong is aiming to help Brighton to a home victory against Everton on Sunday.

Fresh from Thursday's 7-1 thrashing to Liverpool in a Cup tie, the Seagulls will be hoping to bounce back against Willie Kirk's side to boost their quest for relegation survival.

And the 24-year-old is confident that her side's back-to-back wins over Yeovil Town and Liverpool will inspire them when they host the Toffees at the Culver Road in Lancing.

"It's massive game [against Everton] but I think that we are really positive with the result against Liverpool," Umotong told Seagulls TV.

"I think that we have so much more to give from the performance [against Liverpool]. So there is no reason why we can't come out with the whole three points and that is exactly what we are looking to do.

"The pressure is not off yet. We are not safe yet and the pressure is still here and we do need to look at the game differently from the Liverpool game.

"I don't want to think [three points could save Brighton from relegation] like that just yet. But I do think that getting three points will be massive for us.If we do get it, then, I think it will take off the pressure a little bit."

Brighton are ninth with seven points from 12 games on the 11-team league standings and Umotong will be seeking to build on her good scoring form against their visitors this weekend.