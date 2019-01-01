Three games & no goals but Salah unfazed by scoreless record against Man Utd

The Egyptian forward is yet to find the target or register an assist against the Red Devils, but he claims team success beats individual achievement

Mohamed Salah claims his record against is “not that important”, with the forward still waiting on his first goal and assist when facing the Red Devils.

Since returning to English football in the summer of 2017, the Egyptian forward has taken in three meetings with those from Old Trafford.

No end product has been achieved in any of those outings, which have delivered a solitary victory, one draw and a defeat.

Salah will get another chance to get off the mark on Sunday when Liverpool make the short trip to Manchester, with a man who has found the target 64 times in 86 appearances for the Reds expected to lead the charge.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see the 26-year-old make a telling contribution, but he insists the end result in an ongoing title challenge is more important that any input he makes as an individual.

Salah told Productions of his scoreless run against United: “As I’ve said before, for me, the record is not that important.

“Being the top scorer is important, but it never counts as No.1 – the Premier League is No.1.

“If we win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 and anyone else scores, I don’t mind, I would be very, very happy. For me, the team is the most important thing.

“I hope I can score [Premier League goal numbers] 50, 51, 52… but the most important thing is to win [our] game.

“We need to stay first in the table and that’s something very important for us.”

Salah currently has 49 goals for Liverpool in the English top flight and 51 across spells at Anfield and .

If he can add to that tally against United, then the positive result required to lift Klopp’s side back to the top of the table could be collected.

The Reds are, however, aware that they are running into arch-rivals who are unbeaten in Premier League competition under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have collected 11 wins from 13 games under an interim boss.

Salah said of the challenge ahead: “They are unbeaten in their last nine [league] games, so they are in a good way and they want to win against us.

“Everyone knows about Liverpool and Manchester United. They have good players – even before they won their last 10/11 games, they have had very good players from the beginning of the season.

“They have a good team and now they are winning, winning, winning, so they have confidence, but at the end of the day we want to win the game. Whoever we play against, we want to win the game.”