Ryan Reynolds has pointed out that he “thought I was going to die” when witnessing a moment of magic from Wrexham star Paul Mullin in April 2022.

Hollywood star committed to Dragons

Excitement not good for his health

Star striker had him screaming with joy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood actor, who co-owns the Welsh outfit alongside Rob McElhenney, has been reliving a memorable moment from 12 months ago as the Dragons once again stage a push for promotion back into the Football League. That charge continues to be led by the prolific Mullin, who left Reynolds belting out the loudest scream of his life last season when lobbing home a couple of dramatic late goals in a stunning victory over Stockport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds admits he “never yelled this loud in my life” after witnessing Mullin’s late show against Stockport, with it those kind of memories that have seen the Deadpool star commit fully to the collective cause at the Racecourse Ground.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

WHAT NEXT? Reynolds and McElhenney have continued to fund an ambitious project at Wrexham in 2022-23, with the club’s women’s team already achieving promotion, and they have seen Phil Parkinson’s side register over 100 goals and a century of points in an emotional bid to clamber out of the National League.