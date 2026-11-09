'He is the No. 1!' - Tuchel confirms Pickford status despite Trafford pressure

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Thomas Tuchel has officially addressed the brewing debate regarding England's starting goalkeeper, offering a firm vote of confidence to Jordan Pickford. The Everton veteran faces fresh competition from James Trafford as the Three Lions prepare for high-stakes Nations League encounters.

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Tuchel backs Pickford as first choice

Tuchel has moved to clarify the hierarchy within the England squad, confirming that Pickford remains the nation's undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper. Since being handed the starting role by Gareth Southgate prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Everton shot-stopper, who has earned 93 caps, has been a mainstay for his country. However, the recent emergence of Trafford has led to questions about whether a transition is beginning under the new coaching staff.

Speaking on the dynamic between his goalkeepers, Tuchel clarified his position in statements reported by ESPN. 'No, he is. But nothing has changed. The competition is on there as well, like for the outfield players,' he explained.

Nations League as a testing ground

The England boss is keen to use the Nations League as a platform to build depth, especially with critical matches against Croatia and Spain on the horizon. In England's previous fixtures, Trafford started the first two games, featuring in the 3-2 defeat to Spain and a 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, Pickford took over for the remaining matches, keeping clean sheets in a 7-0 thrashing of Croatia and a 3-0 win against the Czechs.

Tuchel defended the rotation policy as a necessary step for the team's evolution. 'So, we had James against Spain, we asked ourselves, "Is this fair for James Trafford to straightaway go against Spain?" But I think it's exactly what we need because what happens if Jordan Pickford is injured? What happens if he's not available? So, it's better to test it. Jordan knows about this. That we want to use Nations League for exactly that. But at the moment, nothing has changed. At the moment, he's the No. 1 and he just feels a bit of competition, which is good for him.'

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Professionalism in the goalkeeping union

Pickford's reaction to being rotated has reportedly been exemplary, according to the head coach. The 32-year-old goalkeeper has maintained impressive form at club level, making 13 appearances in all competitions for Everton this season. He has conceded just 11 goals while keeping six clean sheets, helping his side sit sixth in the Premier League table with 16 points after 10 matches.

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'I was very impressed and a bit surprised by his reaction when we spoke to him,' Tuchel added. 'I thought he'd be less of a fan than he proved to be because he said he totally understands it. He impressed me a lot last time. We spoke to him, it was a very short conversation. It was very positive. He said, "Yeah, let's do this, Traff deserves it and I will push him". And he didn't change at all. If he changed, he changed even to the positive, he pushed Traff, he gave him a good feeling. So very impressive, he did it very well.'

Looking ahead to high-stakes fixtures

England currently sit second in Group 3 of the Nations League with nine points, trailing three points behind leaders Spain, who maintain a perfect record and have already secured their place in the quarter-finals.

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During the ongoing international break, England will host Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday before travelling to face World Cup winners Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium on November 15.