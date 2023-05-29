Former Bayern Munich midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Thomas Tuchel could leave the club this summer in a mass off-field exodus.

Tuchel only joined in March

CEO and sporting director both dismissed a day before title win

Bayern snatched Bundesliga on dramatic final day

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel was only installed as Bayern manager in March, replacing Julian Nagelsmann, and led the club to a dramatic Bundesliga victory as they snatched the title from Borussia Dortmund on a nail-biting final day of the season. The triumph, however, has been overshadowed by the sacking of both Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic from their respective roles as CEO and sporting director – a day before the title win.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hamann believes the disharmony could prompt Tuchel to walk away, despite the manager saying he expected to stay. Hamann said on German TV: "When you treat people like this, you have to ask yourself: 'Do you want to work for this club?' I don't think you can rule out Tuchel leaving soon too. But he'll leave of his own accord."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel did address the off-pitch chaos after celebrating the title win at the weekend. He called for "things to calm down" and for him and his players "to be able to focus on football" at an event in Munich's Marienplatz on Sunday.

"We have enough to do," said the former Chelsea boss. "We have to play faster, play better, play more consistently. We want to improve on all levels. We have to come back as a unit."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Tuchel said "I'm assuming so" when asked if would be Bayern manager next season, but it remains anyone's guess what happens next at the Bavarian giants.