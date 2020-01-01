Thomas Partey: Arsenal star's absence will affect Ghana against Sudan - John Paintsil

The former right-back previews the Black Stars' upcoming Afcon 2022 qualifiers

Former and defender John Paintsil believes Thomas Partey's reported absence from 's upcoming 2022 (Afcon) qualifying games against Sudan will be a big blow to the West Africans.

Goal has reported the Arsenal midfielder will miss his country's double-header after picking up a thigh injury in a Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ghana host Sudan for a first meeting on Thursday, the reverse fixture scheduled for November 17.

"He [Partey] has had an opportunity to play friendly matches and knows which players are ready and which ones are not. We should know that he has a replacement for Partey," Paintsil told Ghana Web.

“I think Akonnor will use his experience to turn things around. That’s why he wants to try a lot of players and this is where we are going to know who’ll replace him [Partey].

"I think we’ll definitely have someone who will replace him and play the same way as Partey does.

"His absence is definitely going to affect the team but I believe that we have a coach who will turn things around."

Currently top of the table in qualifying Group C, Ghana are hoping to add to wins in their opening two games with six more points from the back-to-back matches against the North Africans.

New coach CK supervised his first set of assignments in friendly matches against Mali and last month.

Thursday's fixture will be his first-ever Afcon qualifier as a coach.

“They [Ghana] have a great coach with enough experience as a coach and player," Paintsil added.

"The players also need to understand that the coach trusts them, that is why he brought them. He has confidence in them to do a job.

"The players should play from their hearts and listen to the coach because the coach has tactics so they should stick to his plans.

“I’m sure the coach has watched the Sudanese and knows where he can hurt [them], so he will designate players who can get him the result.

"The players should stick to the coach’s plan and make sure it works. I’m confident Akonnor will work magic for Ghana."