'This may be the best I've ever played' - Shaqiri believes he has reached a new level at Liverpool

The Swiss forward has proved to be quite the bargain for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield following a £13 million summer switch from relegated Stoke City

Xherdan Shaqiri has already delivered a number of memorable moments for Liverpool and admits he may be producing “the best football I’ve ever played”.

The Switzerland international was snapped up by Jurgen Klopp from Stoke City in the summer of 2018, with a £13 million ($16m) relegation release clause triggered in his contract.

He was considered to be something of a gamble at the time, with the 27-year-old having forged a reputation for being an enigmatic talent.

An immediate return has been offered on the Reds’ show of faith, though, with Shaqiri now considered to be one of the bargains of the season.

A man who has six goals to his name, including a match-winning brace against Manchester United, told the Evening Standard of his experiences at Anfield: "I love it, to be here.

"You can see that on the pitch. I'm very happy and I'm playing confidently. Maybe I'm playing my best football that I've ever played.

"I'm very, very happy here and happy to be here to help this team and club be successful."

Shaqiri has helped Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, with 20 games negotiated without defeat so far.

The Reds’ next test could be their biggest to date, as they prepare to travel to Manchester City on Thursday, but nobody within Klopp’s squad is showing any sign of buckling under the pressure.

"The pressure is everywhere in the big clubs," Shaqiri added.

"Even at City, it's always the pressure. Even now when they didn't win two games, they lost those, it's going to be a pressure for them too.

Article continues below

"But obviously when you're top of the table, everybody comes after you, everybody wants to beat you.

"That's pretty normal, but we just look to ourselves and try and win every game that we can. We are going to take it game by game, and I'm sure when we stay at our highest level we can be successful."

Liverpool, who crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their final fixture of 2018, currently boast a six-point advantage over Tottenham at the summit, with reigning champions City a point further back in third.