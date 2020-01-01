'This is a good start' - Wogu excited after winning first silverware with Minsk

The new signing made an impressive debut for the Belarusian giants as they emerged Super Cup winners last Sunday

Chioma Wogu has expressed joy after she helped Minsk to claim their Belarusian Women's Super Cup for the sixth time on Sunday.

Volodymyr Reva's ladies defeated last season's runners-up Zorka-BDU to claim the crown following a 5-0 victory at Minsk Stadium.

Wogu joined Reva's team from Rivers Angels for a one-year deal in March and made her debut as a substitute, replacing Anastasia Kharlanova in the 70th minute to win her first career title in Europe.

First-half strikes from Lyubov Shamatko, Yuliya Duben, Emuidzhi Ogbiabekhva and a second-half effort of Kseniya Kubichinaya and Alina Scherba's own goal ensured Minsk started the year on a high.

And the 2016 African Women's Cup of Nations winner insists she is focused on excelling with the Belarusian outfit after marking her professional debut on European soil with silverware.

"I'm very excited about the victory and the [Super Cup] trophy we won," Wogu told Goal .

"We played well and deserved to win because we took our chances and proved we are still the best women's club in the country. I appreciate the reception received so far by everyone at the club.

"This is a good start for my career and I'm glad to play my part in the team's victory. I'm not surprised we won because we have a solid team. I am only proud to be part of the success.

"I know it's a long journey ahead for me but I'm focused on giving my best and also contributing in every game to the team's success.

"I am looking forward to also proving my worth in the team, especially in the . That's my dream. I will continue to prepare myself for the occasion."

's Wogu was in action for 30 minutes as Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse lasted 46 minutes, while 's Alvina Niyolle and Nigeria's Ogbiabekhva played from start to finish.

Wogu and her fellow African sisters will be hoping to help Minsk defend the Belarusian Women's League title when the 2020 season resumes later this month.