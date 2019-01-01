Things will get better under Zidane - Rivaldo urges Real Madrid fans not to panic

The Brazil legend says that the club should not panic despite dropping points over the weekend

Former star Rivaldo says that he expects to get better under Zinedine Zidane while urging club supporters to not panic just yet.

Real Madrid settled for a stunning 1-1 draw with this past weekend, dropping the club's first points in the second match of the club's campaign.

While early in the season, the draw did raise doubts that carried over from last season, a campaign that saw Real Madrid go through both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari before re-hiring Zidane to manage the team.

And Rivaldo says Zidane's return will be enough to lead Real Madrid back to where they belong after settling for a third-place finish last season.

"Even dropping points at home last weekend in La Liga, I don't see why the club and fans might start to panic, after all we are just starting the league and also lost their first game," Rivaldo told BetFair.

"Those kind of thoughts should only come after 10 matches or so, and if things are not improving.

"Zinedine Zidane is re-setting his tone on the team and soon things should get better. The club will battle for La Liga and , but I don't doubt that they might make a move in the transfer market before the transfer deadline."

One move that has been talked about has been the pursuit of Neymar, although that pursuit now looks to be all but over with the transfer window winding down.

That move was rumoured to include a swap for Vinicius Junior, with the young Brazilian heading to to replace his compatriot.

But 2002 World Cup-winner Rivaldo, who earned 74 caps for Brazil, says Vinicius should stay on at Real Madrid and develop under Zidane.

"Apparently, PSG talked about Vinicius Junior moving from Madrid to as part of a potential Neymar transfer to Real Madrid deal, but I wouldn't accept it, if I was Vinicius," he said.

"Of course, it would depend on the player's will of playing more often, but he played well last season and should not rush a move, after all he is on the best possible stage to shine at Real Madrid."