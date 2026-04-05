Chelsea manager Liam Rossini has responded to comments made by Enzo Fernández’s agent, Javier Pastore, regarding the suspension imposed on the Argentine player following remarks in which he hinted at the possibility of playing for Real Madrid.

Enzo Fernández said he would like to live in Madrid, and had previously revealed he was open to leaving Chelsea after the upcoming World Cup. He also cited Real Madrid legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić as his role models.

For its part, Chelsea’s management decided to suspend Enzo and bar him from taking part in the FA Cup quarter-final at home against Port Vale; he will also miss the Premier League clash with Manchester City next Sunday, with Rossini explaining that “the player overstepped the mark”.

As for Pastore, commenting on the punishment, he said: “He didn’t grasp the situation, and when the manager told him, he accepted it because he is extremely professional, always committed and respects decisions, but we don’t understand the justification for the punishment.”

He added: “Enzo didn’t mention any other club and didn’t say he wanted to leave Chelsea; he simply spoke about Madrid as a city because he was asked where he’d like to live one day. and it is natural for any Argentine to choose Madrid for its language, culture and climate, which is similar to Buenos Aires, but at no point did he say he wanted to leave Chelsea or London.”

The agent explained, “The punishment is completely unfair. Suspending a player for two crucial matches for Chelsea in their battle to qualify for the Champions League – a player who is one of the team’s most important players, its mainstay and its captain on the pitch – is very harsh. There is no real reason or justification for this suspension given the team’s current situation.”

Fernandes (25) missed Chelsea’s resounding 7-0 victory over Port Vale in the FA Cup on Saturday.

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And after the resounding victory, Rosinier was asked about Bastori’s comments, to which he replied in remarks highlighted by the British newspaper “The Mirror”: “That is his opinion, and I have no comment on the opinions of others.”

Asked whether the punishment was unfair, Rossiniore said: “In due course, not right now, we will discuss everything that happened. I’m sure this conversation will take place between Enzo and me. Enzo and I are on very good terms. I saw him today and we spoke face to face; things aren’t as some people think.”

He added, “Enzo knows full well what I think of him, and it was great to see him today supporting his teammates. We’ll keep moving forward and make sure we finish the season in the best possible way.”

When asked whether Fernández had apologised to his teammates, the manager said: “As I said yesterday, the conversations I have with players individually, whether with Enzo or anyone else, stay within the team. The dressing room is a private space.”

He continued, “I’ve made it absolutely clear to him what I see in him as a person; he’s a truly wonderful human being. But at the same time, I want everyone to focus on football now and achieve our goals this season.”