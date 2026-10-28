Thierry Henry sues Brazilian giants Sao Paulo for £700,000 over alleged 'medical malpractice'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former Sao Paulo youth striker Thierry Henry Santos Souza has launched a legal battle against the Brazilian club demanding nearly 5 million reais (£700,000) in compensation over how his injuries were handled. The 19-year-old prospect claims the top-flight outfit neglected his physical welfare across multiple setbacks during his time in their academy.

Advertisement

Teenage striker files labour lawsuit

Henry has taken his former employers to the Labour Court to hold the Tricolor accountable for alleged "workplace accidents" suffered in their youth ranks, per ESPN Brasil. Having joined the club aged 13 before penning his first professional deal at 16 in 2023, the forward sustained five separate injuries affecting his knees, thigh, ankle, hand and pubic area. He ultimately requested his release from the club back in March.

Legal team alleges negligent treatment

The teenager's lawyers have accused the club of "medical malpractice", pointing to an incident in January when private health insurance scans revealed osteitis pubis and gluteal oedema, only for staff to place him in a "preventative training program" before clearing him to train. He also alleges that doctors cleared him to play last year just eight days after tests showed a 34 per cent muscle deficit in his right quadriceps.

Speaking through his attorneys, the player stated: "The dispute here is not about whether the athlete was injured - the club itself admits this in writing - but why an elite employer with a structured medical department recorded a ligament tear as 'Achilles tendinopathy,' cleared injuries before they healed, and responded to osteitis pubis with 'preventative work.'"

Release clause highlights lost potential

Blaming the club for "medical failures" that derailed his career, the youngster pointed to the €60m (360 million reais) release clause in his 2023 deal. His legal defence asserted: "The contract reveals what the club itself envisioned for the athlete: a 1.93-meter-tall striker with a €60 million foreign buyout clause and a wage scale tied to his promotion to the first team. That is the career trajectory that the medical management compromised."

Advertisement Advertisement

His formal claim totals 4,247,291.80 reais to cover lost earnings, unpaid holiday, non-material damages, contractual penalty clauses, and past and future medical bills, which rises towards 5 million reais once 15 per cent legal fees are added. However, academy sources at Cotia claimed the forward lacked dedication, work ethic and commitment after renewing his deal, prompting coaches to phase him out.

Next matches BAH Serie A 20:30 SAP

Brazilian giants await formal notification

Sao Paulo have yet to be officially served with the court documents and remain formally unaware of the specific allegations levelled against their medical staff. Club officials intend to review the case files thoroughly once notified before issuing a public statement on the dispute. How the Labour Court rules on the striker's medical records will determine whether the Brazilian side face a hefty six-figure payout.