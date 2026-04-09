Thierry Henry has delivered his verdict on the controversial dismissal of Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi during Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.

Giuliano Simeone went down when the Argentine was through on goal following a challenge from a Barcelona defender, prompting referee Stefan Kovac to initially show Kobarsi a yellow card.

After consulting VAR, referee István Kovács reversed his initial call and showed the red card, sparking furious protests from the Barcelona bench.

Speaking to Spanish daily AS, Henry argued: “No, no, no… For me, that’s not a red card. I understand the law: last defender, denying a goal-scoring opportunity. But you have to look at the situation. The ball isn’t completely under control, the angle isn’t ideal, and there’s still some distance to the goal.”

He added, “Are we certain the shot would have gone in? I’m not convinced. For me, it’s a yellow card, not a red, because once a player is sent off, the entire game dynamic changes. In the Champions League, you have to be 100% sure.”

The Arsenal legend concluded: “I think the referee was too hasty. Lamine Yamal is absolutely gutted. He gave it his all tonight and tried everything he could. But they let him down.”

Iturralde González, the refereeing expert for AS and Cadena SER, later confirmed that the dismissal was correct.

The official, he argued, should have been certain before reaching for the red card. Eduardo Iturralde González, the refereeing expert for AS and Cadena SER, took a firmer line. “It’s a red card,” he stated. “Maybe the referee didn’t have a clear view, but VAR should have alerted him.” Iturralde emphasised that the technology exists precisely to correct such decisions, suggesting that the on-field call was ultimately correct. The debate underscores a broader truth about modern football: high-stakes matches can hinge on split-second judgments, and the introduction of video assistance has not eliminated controversy. On the contrary, it has simply shifted the margin for error from the referee’s initial view to the VAR’s review.

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