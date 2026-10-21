'Nobody has been better!' - Thibaut Courtois backs Kylian Mbappe for Ballon d'Or and questions 'unclear' voting criteria

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Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has offered his full support to teammate Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Ballon d'Or, claiming the Frenchman stands alone as the world's best individual performer. The Belgian shot-stopper also took the opportunity to question the consistency of the voting process, suggesting that the criteria for football's most prestigious individual prize remain confusing for players and fans alike.

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Courtois champions Mbappe over Lamine Yamal

Courtois has stirred the pot ahead of the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony by insisting that Mbappe is the most deserving candidate for the trophy. The Real Madrid goalkeeper argued that while collective trophies often sway the voters, no single player has reached the individual heights of the French captain over the past season.

Mbappe enjoyed a stellar World Cup campaign, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals to become its all-time leading goalscorer. At club level, the French forward posted sensational numbers last term, scoring 42 goals in 44 appearances for Real Madrid. However, failing to lift a single collective trophy during the campaign could severely hamper his chances of clinching the Ballon d'Or.

'I think Kylian deserves it, but people vote according to their own logic,' Courtois told DAZN. 'Do we choose someone who has won trophies, or someone who has been above everyone else throughout the season, even if they have not won anything? I am thinking especially of Kylian. I think individually nobody has been better than Kylian, but unfortunately, we have not won anything collectively.'

Questioning the Ballon d'Or voting logic

The veteran goalkeeper did not stop at praising his teammate; he also scrutinized the recent history of the award. Courtois pointed out that Yamal's success with Spain and Barcelona makes him a formidable rival, despite Mbappe's superior goal-scoring record and performance at the World Cup.

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Yamal enjoyed a trophy-laden year, lifting the La Liga title with Barcelona last season before helping Spain capture the World Cup over the summer. The teenage prodigy scored 24 goals last term and has already bagged 10 so far this season, cementing his status as one of the frontrunners to claim the coveted award.

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'For me, Lamine Yamal had a slightly worse World Cup, but he became world champion, won La Liga with Barcelona and had a good year,' Courtois said. He also referenced the 2024 ceremony where Rodri took home the prize over Madrid duo Vinicius Jr. and Dani Carvajal. 'I did not think it had been his best year, although he won the European Championship with Spain. The previous year, when City won the Champions League, I think he would have deserved to win it,' the goalkeeper added.

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Contract extension and Real Madrid future

Beyond the awards circuit, Courtois provided a positive update on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. With his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2027, talks are already underway to ensure the Belgian remains the club's number one for the foreseeable future.

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'It is not finalised yet. In principle, it should be resolved quickly. There is no problem. We simply need to find time for my agent and my father to discuss the final details,' Courtois explained. The former Chelsea man clearly has no intention of leaving the Spanish capital any time soon, stating emphatically: 'I want to stay here for a long time, and I am doing everything I can to make that happen.'

Belgium return and international outlook

Courtois also touched upon his complex relationship with the Belgium national team. After taking a hiatus following the World Cup, he revealed he was removed from the squad's communication channels. 'I have been kicked out of the players' WhatsApp group. That group is used to communicate information, such as training details. There are a few messages from time to time, but not that many,' he admitted. Despite this, he remains optimistic about a potential return under the new leadership of Mark van Bommel, having offered to make himself available for selection again as early as November.

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The goalkeeper is adamant that he does not require a guaranteed starting spot to return to the Red Devils fold, expressing confidence in his own abilities to win back his place. 'I have never reported for international duty assuming I would automatically play. I know my qualities and I know I can be important to the team,' he said. 'Nobody needs to guarantee me a starting place. If Senne Lammens, Maarten Vandevoordt or Mike Penders have worked hard and the coach prefers to play them, there is no problem. It does not bother me at all.'