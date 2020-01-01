Thiago Silva reveals the three coaches who have had the biggest impact on his career

The Chelsea rock will come face to face with one of the men who has most inspired him when he turns out for the Blues on Saturday

defender Thiago Silva has named the three coaches that have had the greatest influence in his career.

The star moved to the Premier League after a successful eight-year stint with .

He built his reputation, however, at , while he has also enjoyed spells with , Fluminense and even in with Dynamo Moscow.

More teams

Silva, therefore, has had a multitude of different influences on his career but has narrowed down the outstanding three coaches.

“We can learn all the time,” he told the Brazilian FA. “With some coaches that I worked with, I saw how not to do things, whether it was in man management or in tactical work. But I also met a lot of good people.

“If I had to name three coaches whose work inspired me the most, I would have to saw Brazil coach Tite, Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel.

“Regarding Tite and Ancelotti, it’s almost impossible to love one and dislike the other because they are very similar. But the three of them understand football a lot and they stand out on a human level.

“And I can’t avoid mentioning a few of the coaches at the star of my career in Brazil, like Ivo Wortman, Oswaldo de Oliveira and Renato Gaucho.”

Silva, who has caught the eye during his brief time in the Premier League with the Blues, has said that he will always remain a fan of PSG, where he spent the bulk of his career.

“Personally, I’ll always remain a supporter of them,” he said. “It’s a team that works very well and it was difficult to leave.”

Article continues below

Thiago Silva’s next challenge for Chelsea is likely to come against on Saturday night at Goodison Park – where he will square off against Ancelotti, one of the men he named as his greatest influences.

Frank Lampard’s side lie third in the Premier League table, two points shy of leaders and second-placed .

In addition to a strong domestic start, the Blues made serene progress in the , reaching the last 16 before a 1-1 draw with Krasnodar in midweek.