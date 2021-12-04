Thiago Silva beats Didier Drogba's Chelsea record in defeat to West Ham United

Thiago Silva broke Didier Drogba's record as the oldest Chelsea player to score in a Premier League match against West Ham United while Reece James became the youngest player to start 50 league matches for the club since John Obi Mikel.

Silva opened the scoring for the Blues at the London Stadium but the effort was not enough as a late strike from DR Congo's Arthur Masuaku condemned them to a 3-2 defeat.

The Brazil centre-back grabbed his second league goal of the season at the age of 37 years and 73 days, surpassing Drogba's record when he scored at the age of 37 years, 49 days against Leicester City in April 2015.

Also in the game, England defender James became the youngest Chelsea player to start 50 Premier League matches since Mikel in January 2009.

The Nigeria legend reached the half-century mark at the age of 21 years, 264 days while James achieved the feat on Saturday at 21 years and 361 days.

The defeat ended Chelsea's 12-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and it was also their first loss since September 29.

Thomas Tuchel's men remain at the top of the Premier League table despite the loss with 33 points after 15 games as they await the outcome of second-placed Manchester City's trip to Watford later on Saturday.

Chelsea will aim to return to winning ways when they visit Zenit Saint Petersburg for their final Champions League group game on Wednesday, before facing Leeds United in a league fixture on December 11.