'They call me trouble!' - Controversial Netherlands forward Lang explains shushing Memphis Depay

The Club Brugge winger could not help himself after opening the scoring against Wales on Tuesday

Outspoken new Netherlands sensation Noa Lang has explained why he made a shushing gesture towards Memphis Depay following his first Oranje goal.

Lang, 22, netted to open the scoring against Wales in Tuesday's UEFA Nations League clash.

The game ended in a 3-2 win for Louis van Gaal's troops, but all eyes were on Lang after the Club Brugge kid's curious celebration.

Why did Lang shush Depay?

“This was a joke among us players, as [my team-mates] always call me ‘trouble’," Lang explained to reporters after the final whistle on Tuesday.

Fortunately Memphis saw the funny side of Lang's antics, and along with Steven Bergwijn laughed and applauded from the bench before the Barcelona man came on to score a last-minute winner.

Lang also insisted that his coach was on board with his light-hearted behaviour - which includes recently declaring that he "makes Belgian football hot" in a June interview - despite his reputation as a tough disciplinarian.

"Mr Van Gaal had to laugh about [the interview]. I think he thought it was nice. And so did other people, you know. Especially the people who know me a little. They can appreciate that," he added.

“[No one has asked me to tone it down], not really. Maybe because they know it doesn’t make much sense after all.

“They know how I am, I’ve always been like that. I like to just say what I think. And sometimes with a wink.

"People shouldn’t take it all so seriously. I think [my haters] are secretly a big fan of mine, to be honest. Otherwise you wouldn’t worry so much about Noa Lang, would you? Why else would you waste your time on that?"

'You have to shut up!'

Not all trainers have taken kindly to Lang's unique personality, though.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag clashed with the winger when he was a youngster at Ajax, exploding at him after Lang failed to follow his instructions from the touchline.

Article continues below

“You have to shut up. You have to listen," Ten Hag screamed at his charge.

"You just need to do it. No, cut it out! It’s our game, not just yours.”

Further reading