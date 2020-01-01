'They are great players' - Oshoala hails Kgatlana and Nchout's 2019 exploits ahead of Caf Awards

The Barcelona striker battles the South African and Cameroon stars for the accolade, but she has heaped praises on her rivals

Asisat Oshoala has hailed the international influence of star Thembi Kgatlana and striker Ajara Nchout, ahead of the 2019 Caf Awards in Egpyt.

On Tuesday, the African trio made the final for the African Women's Player of the Year shortlist and they will aim to claim the accolade at the expense of Oshoala's bid for a fourth prize.

Kgatlana scored South Africa's maiden Women's World Cup goal in , while Nchout struck twice to help Cameroon to a back-to-back Round of 16 finish and earned a Puskas Award nomination.

And the star, who scored the winner against to power to the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 20 years, is gladdened by her rivals' exploits.

"They [Kgatlana and Nchout] are great players no doubt and doing very well for their various clubs which is very interesting," Oshoala told Goal.

"For me, it is about how African players have grown and how much awareness and impact they have made on the international scene.

“Before we don’t hear much about African players but only the Europeans. I am happy that during the last Women's World Cup, a lot of African talents were discovered which was really good.”

The FC Robo product made history as the first African woman to play and score in a final with Barcelona and scored 17 goals in 19 leagues matches for Cortes' side in 2019.

However, she has played down her dreams for a fourth award despite being hopeful of becoming the second to be handed the continent's prize four times in history, tieing with compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha.

“Whatever the outcome, it is fine by me, I am going for my fourth one and I think it is a very good feat,” she continued.

"It is all about being consistent, which is the most important thing for me I just want to be better every year and help my team anytime I am on the pitch.”

The winner of the prize will be announced at the Caf Awards Gala ceremony taking place at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, on January 7, 2020.