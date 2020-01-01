There are trust issues between Yanga SC and I - Ghanaian winger Morrison

Issues surrounding the star and his future at the Timu Ya Wananchi have been prominently reported in the past

Yanga SC winger Bernard Morrison has spoken about his contract situation and whether he is likely to remain at the club.

Morrison initially signed a short-term deal with Yanga but there has been a push and pull between him and the team since the league resumed on June 13.

The Ghanaian did not hide his love for Yanga supporters even though contract issues threaten the same. The former star was not engaged in the first two matches but featured in the last match against Azam FC.

“First of all, I would like to say thank you to the fans for their support during our last game against Azam. I was away for the last two games but when I came, they showed me love so I will thank them and always appreciate their support,” Morrison told Global TV.

“On matters of contract, I have heard people say I do not want to play for Yanga and a lot of other things but I just want them to know that when I got into this country I trained and played in two games before I even had a contract with Yanga.

“That shows I have a love for the club and I came here to work. When I spoke with the coach, he told me to have trust with the management and him because they will bring the contract since they were still talking about it.

“I had to travel to Singida for my first game and I did not even think that I did not have a contract with the club. I played well before we came back to Dar es Salaam where I played another match again without even a contract.

“This shows I love the club and I am ready to work for the club.

“After the two games, I concluded the negotiations and signed a six-month contract which is ending next month.

“I do not know what is happening with the media and the club. People are talking about me saying I do not want to play for the club. For now, I do not have anything against the club and the supporters who deserve to know everything that is going on.”

With Yanga insisting the player has extended his stay, the winger is adamant talks are yet to be concluded regarding his future at the club.

“Initially, I did not want to talk about it but now I have decided to talk about it so that the supporters know I am serving a contract that is ending next month.

“Contract negotiations are something that still needs to be talked about. I will still meet management on whether I will continue staying here or not because things are happening and I am not happy about them.

“The trust I had on management that I even played two games without a contract but if they can do what they did in the past few weeks then I think there are trust issues between me and the club.

“For the supporters, I just want to let them know I have nothing against them, I still love them and I am willing to work and make them happy.”

On Wednesday, Yanga fined Morrison TSh1.5M for holding an unsanctioned media interview at the club's camp.