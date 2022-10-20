Christophe Galtier has praised Neymar's efforts and subsequent return to form for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Neymar enjoyed outstanding season so far

Galtier praised for influence

Insists form is Brazilian's doing

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2022-23 campaign and been back to his scintillating best under the tutelage of Galtier, who arrived at PSG in the summer. The head coach has insisted, though, that there is no mystery around Neymar's form, just hard work and dedication.

WHAT HE SAID: "Neymar is playing very well and is fit. He arrived at the beginning of the preseason, brought his vacation forward and is physically and mentally prepared. He's working hard and staying focused. He is always available in training. He is not injured," he told reporters. "There are no secrets in football. If he is physically fit, that allows him to continue at a good level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian forward has never been able to escape mounds of criticism, splitting opinion across the globe ever since his world record move to PSG in 2017. He's eliminated any room for critique so far this season, though, operating at a frighteningly high level and bagging 12 goals and nine assists from 16 games in all competitions thus far.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Following an electric start to the club season with PSG, focus shortly shifts to the Qatar World Cup where Neymar is expected to carry the weight of a nation on his shoulders, leading the line for Brazil.