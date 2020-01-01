'The worst we've played' - Solskjaer slams Man Utd's first-half performance against Man City

The Red Devils boss was unhappy with how his side played in the first 45 minutes of their semi-final clash as they initially fell three goals behind

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt 's first half against in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday was the worst they have played this season.

City dominated the first leg of the semi-final at Old Trafford , where Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez scored before Andreas Pereira's own goal.

Marcus Rashford struck in the second half for United to give them a glimmer of hope heading to the Etihad Stadium on January 29 despite the 3-1 loss.

Solskjaer was unhappy with the way his side started, lamenting their first half – particularly after Silva's fine 17th-minute opener.

"From their goal until half-time it's the worst we've played," he told a news conference. "Before then, it could've gone either way, a goal, but that doesn't matter now.

"We've just got to focus on Saturday, Norwich [City]. After that second half we've got something that we can believe in."



Solskjaer said his message to his players was clear after they trailed 3-0 at half-time and looked in danger of being on the end of an embarrassing scoreline.

"Pride is one word that you speak about at half-time," he said. "Make sure you win the second half and you're in the tie and of course it's a difficult task that we've got in front of us.

"But that second half at least gave us something to hang onto."

The second leg of the semi-final will now take place at the Etihad Stadium on January 29 with the Red Devils facing an uphill battle to turn the tie around.

and are competing in the other semi-final with their first leg to be played on January 8.

Manchester United have struggled for consistency this season and currently sit fifth in the Premier League - five points shy of who are fourth.

Article continues below

Solskjaer's side face Norwich in the league on Saturday and are without a win in their last three matches in all competitions.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are sitting third in the Premier League, 14 points adrift of league leaders with their title defence all but over.

Pep Guardiola's side have won their past four matches, however, and travel to Aston Villa for next fixture on Sunday.