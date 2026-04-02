In what was supposed to be a celebratory friendly match, the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia became the scene of events that caused widespread shock across Spain, forcing the government to intervene swiftly.

The friendly match between the Spanish and Egyptian national teams, which took place on Tuesday at the RCDE Stadium (Espanyol’s ground) in Barcelona as part of both teams’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup, was marred by racist incidents.

The match ended in a goalless draw (0-0), but was marred by regrettable incidents, with a group of fans chanting anti-Muslim slogans and booing during the playing of the Egyptian national anthem.

The Spanish government decided to escalate the matter by referring the anti-Islamic and anti-foreigner chants that occurred during the friendly match to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, considering them a potential hate crime.

Beatriz Carrillo, the Spanish government’s Director-General for Equality, Non-Discrimination and the Fight against Racism, sent an official letter to Miguel Ángel Aguilar, the Public Prosecutor responsible for combating hate crimes and discrimination.

In her letter, Carrillo called for an immediate investigation into the events that took place last Tuesday at the RCDE Stadium in Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona).

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The statement noted that the chants repeated by a group of fans, as well as the booing during the playing of the Egyptian national anthem, may constitute a hate crime punishable under Spanish law under Article 510 of the Penal Code.

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, had strongly condemned the incident, stressing that it was “unacceptable and must not be repeated”.

Sánchez wrote on his social media accounts: “We cannot allow a backward minority to tarnish Spain’s image as a pluralistic and tolerant nation; the national team and its fans are an integral part of this image. I offer my full support to the athletes who were hurt by this incident.”

For his part, the Minister for the Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolaniós, stated that “those who remain silent today become accomplices”, emphasising the government’s determination to continue working towards building a society that respects everyone.

The Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police) are conducting a parallel investigation into the incident, which has sparked widespread outrage among the Muslim community and football stars.