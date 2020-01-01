'The sooner they got rid of him the better' - Scholes happy to see Sanchez leave Man Utd to join Inter

The Chilean is set to make his San Siro move permanent after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford

Paul Scholes has said he's happy to see Alexis Sanchez leave after the Chilean's permanent move to was confirmed by both clubs on Wednesday.

The transfer will formally be announced on Thursday but on Wednesday, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta and Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the 31-year-old would join the side on a permanent deal.

Sanchez has been on loan with Inter this term, scoring four goals across 29 appearances. That move followed a difficult season and a half with United, where Sanchez scored just five goals in 45 appearances and failed to lock down a regular place in the line-up.

That spell at Old Trafford has led club legend Scholes to declare himself happy to see the back of Sanchez, saying his signing was one of many questionable United moves in recent seasons.

"The sooner they got rid of him the better," Scholes said on BT Sport. "He was really poor for Man Utd. When Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, it was just part of a four or five year spell where the recruitment was abysmal to say the least and he was just a part of that."

Sanchez moved to Man Utd in January 2018 after establishing himself as one of the Premier League's top players at , but he was unable to replicate that form at Old Trafford.

Scholes is hopeful that poor signings will be a thing of the past under Solskjaer, who has recently done well in the transfer market by landing Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes.

"He looked a very good player at Arsenal, his previous club at as well, but for some reason at Man Utd it didn't work," Scholes said of Sanchez. "I'm just grateful Ole's come in now to Man Utd and the recruitment looks to really be going in the right direction.

"Hopefully they won't make a mistake like a Sanchez mistake that's been made over the last four or five years."

Another former Man Utd midfielder, Owen Hargreaves, agreed that the Sanchez that appeared at Old Trafford was a shadow of the player who starred in north London.

"Everybody was delighted when Manchester United signed him but the player they had at Arsenal never showed up at Manchester United, so it didn't work out," Hargreaves said.

"He's played this season for Inter and he's played well, the goals are there. Sometimes as a player you need a good fit. It didn't work out at Man Utd, it wasn't a good fit."