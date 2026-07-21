Al-Hilal have swooped at the last moment to snatch one of the stars of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico from the clutches of Roma.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Al-Hilal have tabled an offer to sign Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, the West Ham winger, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In a post on his personal "X" account, Romano explained that the Saudi club are trying to hijack the deal at the last moment, after Roma had made three offers of their own.

Fellow trusted journalist David Ornstein confirmed that Al-Hilal have already struck an agreement with West Ham to sign the Dutch winger in the summer market.

Summerville will join "the Boss" for 80 million euros, Ornstein explained, making him the second most expensive player in the history of the Saudi League.

That fee tops the 77 million euros Al-Nassr paid Aston Villa for Colombian Jhon Duran. He remains behind Brazilian Neymar da Silva, whom Al-Hilal signed from Paris Saint-Germain for 90 million.

A long-term contract awaits Summerville at Al-Hilal, once he passes the medical over the next few hours.

Summerville made his name at the 2026 World Cup, scoring two goals and providing two assists despite not starting every match for the Netherlands.

Away from the national side, he was excellent last season for West Ham. He featured in 34 matches, scoring 7 goals and setting up 5 more.

The 24-year-old is at his best on the left wing, but he can also play on the right flank, as well as through the middle as an out-and-out striker or playmaker, though to a lesser extent.