'The referee had to make himself a hero' - Leicester City's Schmeichel fuming after Liverpool penalty

After a crushing defeat, the Foxes shot-stopper criticised match officials for the penalty awarded against his team

Kasper Schmeichel could find himself in hot water after accusing referee Michael Oliver of trying to be a "hero" in 's heavy home defeat to .

The Foxes goalkeeper was helpless on Thursday as the Reds romped to a 4-0 win at the King Power Stadium through a Roberto Firmino brace, alongside a James Milner penalty and a Trent Alexander-Arnold strike to cap the display.

Schmeichel was angry about the spot-kick awarded to Liverpool and might draw the attention of the FA with his post-match comments.

Caglar Soyuncu was adjudged to have handled the ball by Oliver, a decision upheld by VAR, with Schmeichel adamant that the Turkish defender could not avoid the contact with his arm.

"I think [the decision] was a bit tough," Schmeichel told Amazon Prime post-match.

"We were in the game until the referee had to make himself a hero. Then we lost our composure.

"[Former Premier League referee and current pundit] Dermot [Gallagher] will be on Sky saying it was a great decision.

"Caglar had less than a millisecond to react. He is desperate to give it, once he does, they are never going to turn it over."

Despite his bitterness at the officiating, Schmeichel acknowledged the greatness of his team's opponent and admitted the Foxes were some way behind the Merseyside club and .

He added that the Premier League title is now Liverpool's to lose.

“They are the best side in the world along with Manchester City,” the international said.

"We strive to be like Manchester City and Liverpool but they are a lot further along in their journey. They are a top side. It's theirs to lose isn't it?"

Leicester have now lost back-to-back games to the sides Schmeichel ranks as the world’s best.

They end Boxing Day in second place in the table, albeit 13 points behind their opponents on Thursday.

City can leapfrog them on Friday though, with a win over .

Brendan Rodgers' men do have a gap to the team in fourth place though. They are seven points clear of , who went down to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to on Sunday.

The Foxes head on the road for their next two games, against West Ham on Saturday and Newcastle next Wednesday.