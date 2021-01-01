‘The pride I feel is indescribable’ – Comoros’ Abdou buzzing after Afcon qualification

The 48-year-old tactician is on cloud nine after leading Les Coelacantes to their maiden appearance at the African football showpiece

Coach Amir Abdou has labelled the pride he feels for Comoros as ‘indescribable’ after leading the country to their first African Cup of Nations.

Les Coelacantes’ 0-0 draw with Togo in their penultimate qualifier inside Moroni’s Stade Omnisports de Malouzini on Thursday saw them finally reach the Nations Cup for the first time in their history.

Having accrued nine points from five games, the Southern African country qualified from Group G alongside Egypt with a game to spare.

Lifted by the historic feat, the former Golfech manager took to social media to express his joy, while showing appreciation to all who made it possible.

ON EST QUALIFIÉS 🇰🇲! La fierté que je ressens pour mon pays est indescriptible ! Bravo à mes joueurs, mon staff, ma fédé, merci au Président. Et un grand merci à vous qui êtes des supporters incroyables. C’est ensemble que nous avons marqué l’histoire. RDV à la CAN ! #comores pic.twitter.com/PoiisETCJl — Amir ABDOU (@AmiredineABDOU) March 25, 2021

“We are qualified! The pride I feel for my country is indescribable! Bravo to my players, my staff, my federation, thank you to the President, and a big thank you to you who are incredible supporters. It is together that we have made history. See you at the Afcon!,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the same vein, the United Arab Emirates embassy in Comoros joined the rest of the world to celebrate the country’s achievement.

يتقدم سعادة السفير/سعيد المقبالي وجميع أفراد البعثة بأجمل التهاني لفخامة الرئيس عثمان غزالي والشعب القمري الشقيق ، بتأهل المنتخب الوطني القمري لنهائيات كأس الأمم الأفريقية القادمة في الكاميرون ، متمنين لهم مزيدا من التقدم في كافة المجالات.#Comoros #جزر_القمر

@saeedalmeqbali1 pic.twitter.com/f1nj7jLEwN — UAE Embassy Moroni (@UAEembMoroni) March 25, 2021

“His Excellency Ambassador Saeed Al-Muqbali and all members of the mission extend their warmest congratulations to His Excellency President Othman Ghazali and the brotherly Comorian people, on the qualification of the Lunar national team for the upcoming African Nations Cup finals in Cameroon, wishing them further progress in all fields,” a tweet from them read.

After the cagey first-half that ended goalless, the Hawks – who came into the encounter in dire need of a win, came out stronger against the small island nation.

They were punished for their misses with Ihlas Bebou the main culprit. Six minutes after restart, Bebou failed to connect to a cross from Samiou Tchoutchoui with just a few yards away from goal.

Three minutes later, the 1899 Hoffenheim forward was teed up with a fine cross from Richard Nane on the left, and again, he glanced his header off target.

Needing just a point to scale through, the hosts defended proficiently while preferring to keep possession and knock the ball around the park.

Togo sit at the foot of the group with just two points from five matches played.