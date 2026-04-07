The official line-up... Four Atlético Madrid players to miss the clash with Barcelona

Diego Simeone, the Argentine manager of Atlético Madrid, has announced the squad list for the clash against Barcelona, scheduled for tomorrow evening, Wednesday, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona had previously beaten Atlético Madrid 2-1 in La Liga’s 30th round at the Metropolitano Stadium in a thrilling and closely contested match, adding to the intensity of the rivalry ahead of this Wednesday’s eagerly anticipated European clash.

Four players are missing from Atlético Madrid’s squad, complicating the Rojiblancos’ task in the fixture to be played at the Camp Nou.

Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who has been training well, will remain in Madrid, whilst Jonny Cardoso, Giménez and Pablo Barrios will not travel to Barcelona, as they are all injured or suffering from knocks.

Juan Musso, Atlético Madrid’s first-choice goalkeeper, will start in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

The Argentine goalkeeper, who has performed outstandingly since the Slovenian keeper’s injury, will return between the posts. His performances have been exceptional since Oblak’s last match on 7 March in the league against Real Sociedad.

Oblak missed league matches against Getafe, Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as the Champions League match against Tottenham – a month-long absence from the pitch.

Oblak has performed well in recent training sessions; indeed, there was some doubt as to whether Simeone would stick with Musso or opt for his first-choice goalkeeper for tomorrow’s match.

In the end, given the Slovenian goalkeeper’s lack of match fitness, Musso will start the match once again.

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