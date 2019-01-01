‘The. Next. One’ – Henderson delivers clear message as Liverpool ‘dream big’

The Reds skipper is eager to ensure that the focus at Anfield remains locked on the future, with Jurgen Klopp's side chasing down more triumphs

Jordan Henderson wants to “dream big” in 2019-20, with the Reds skipper eager to keep focus locked on the future and “The. Next. One”.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the new season as holders of the crown and serious contenders for the Premier League title.

Much is expected of the men from Merseyside, with impressive progress having been made over recent years.

Henderson is determined to deliver on the hopes and dreams of a loyal fan base, with everyone connected with the Reds needing to focus on the challenges to come rather than the success of the past.

He said in his programme notes for a season opener at home to Norwich on Friday: “In this league, the moment you’re complacent or arrogant you are done for. It’s why staying focused and staying hungry is critical and I’m confident as a dressing room we have those qualities.

“Someone showed me a Twitter exchange over the summer that actually captures the mentality we’re looking for, not just this coming season but in general. It was a poll by supporters asking to pick the club’s greatest ever European night at Anfield. A Liverpool-supporting journalist replied “The. Next. One”.

“For us, that’s the focus for this season – on to the next one. But for us that mantra isn’t about just European nights or trophies and titles in general, it’s about each and every match we play.

The Reds were beaten in the Community Shield final by on penalties last weekend, after a tense 1-1 drawn in normal time.

Henderson expressed his delight with the support Liverpool received at Wembley before insisting that team is now fully focused on making even greater strides forward during the new campaign.

“As a team we want our supporters to dream and dream big," he added.

“At Wembley [in the Community Shield] the passion and noise from the Liverpool fans was magnificent. They showed the right mentality – when Liverpool play it always matters. They gave everything to make the atmosphere special and it made a difference to us and how we attacked the game. The supporters who went to Wembley helped set the tone. For each game, give everything you have.

“We want everyone to have the biggest ambitions possible. It’s our job to deliver and to do that we can’t afford distraction and we can’t afford to pause and feel satisfaction.

Article continues below

“What we achieved last season will be cherished by everyone connected to this club forever, not least myself. But now, for us as a group of players, we’re already focused on 2019-20.

“Quite simply we have to be if we want to have a chance of success again. What we can afford is to keep the focus on what’s ahead and what we can positively affect.

“The. Next. One.”