The linesman knows what Sergio Ramos said, says Simeone

The Atleti boss was asked about alleged comments made by the Los Blancos skipper during the derby

head coach Diego Simeone claimed the 'linesman knows' what Sergio Ramos said as the captain found himself at the centre of controversy once again.

Ramos reportedly insulted the linesman during Saturday's 0-0 El Derbi between rivals Atletico and Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano, where no action was taken amid the allegations.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA , the 33-year-old allegedly directed a comment toward the linesman about the official's mother during the match.

Atletico's Diego Costa received an eight-game ban for abusing referee Jesus Gil Manzano in the club's loss to last season.

Asked about Ramos' comments, Simeone told reporters: "What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch, but the linesman knows what he said."

Neither Atletico nor Madrid could find a way through in the Spanish capital, where the points were shared with a goalless draw for the third time in three seasons.

The result left Madrid a point clear atop the table after seven games, ahead of neighbours Atletico and their perennial title rivals Barcelona.

"In the first half we were dominating the game and we couldn't find any solutions [in finding a goal] at the end," Simeone said.

"We're having a hard time in that aspect. In the second half, [Jan] Oblak saved [Karim] Benzema's header. It was a tight game, with both of us missing what it takes to win the match."

Karim Benzema nearly snatched the victory for Madrid with his headed effort 15 minutes from time, forcing a great save out of Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Joao Felix and Saul Niguez went closest for Atletico, who registered just one attempt on target as their winless run in competitive meetings with Madrid stretched to a seventh match.

Oblak added: "We didn't risk much and neither did they. Neither of us wanted to lose, so I think a draw is the fair result.

Article continues below

"We'll improve in the next matches."

Atletico face a tough trip to Moscow to meet Lokomotiv in the on Tuesday night, before travelling to for a league fixture on Sunday.

Real Madrid host 's in European competition on Tuesday also, as they get ready for a top of the table clash against Granada on Saturday.