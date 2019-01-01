Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

‘The Kenyan Paul Pogba!?’- Twitter reacts as Joash Onyango opts for vintage look for the Afcon

Last updated
Comments()
FKF.
Kenya has played two friendlies, against Madagascar and DR Congo as they prepare for a sixth Afcon appearance in Egypt

Joash Onyango has left social media in stitches after he opted for a vintage white beard style ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

The Gor Mahia defender has taken the path of other Africans players among them - El Hadji Diouf of Senegal and Rigobert Song of Cameroon – who have displayed the same style in previous editions of the competition.

Article continues below

Harambee Stars are currently in France where they are set to leave on Tuesday for Egypt. Onyango is among the key players in coach Sebastien Migne’s side, and he will likely feature for the side after the injury to defender Brian Mandela. Kenya are in Group C alongside Algeria, Senegal and Tanzania.

Editors' Picks

Harambee Stars will face Algeria in their opener on June 23 and below is how Twitter reacted to Onyango’s new look.

Close