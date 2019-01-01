The hope of the nation lies on our shoulders - Ghana U20 boss

The Black Satellites coach sheds light on his side as the 2019 U20 Africa Cup of Nations beckons

Ghana coach Jimmy Cobblah is not lost on the weight of expectations on his outfit as they prepare for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger next month.

The Black Satellites are seeking to lift a fourth continent title at the February 2-17, having won the 1993, 1999 and 2009 editions.

Ghana are housed in a tricky Group B alongside Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso.

“We know the hope of the nation lies on our shoulders and that is why we are seriously preparing for the tournament," Cobblah said, as reported by Cafonline.com.

"The team is gradually taking shape and the players are responding to the tactics and instructions of the technical staff, and that is a good sign that they want to achieve something.

“After gaining qualification, we have not rested on our oars but have been in camp all this while preparing.

"A few players came in to justify their place in the current squad. Some made it, some didn’t and the players you have here are the ones we the technical staff believe can do the job better."

Ghana will open their Afcon campaign against Burkina Faso on February 3 before taking on Senegal three days later. Cobblah's outfit will then wrap up their group series against Mali on February 9.

Progression to the next round guarantees qualification for the World Cup slated for Poland in May/June.

The Satellites, who lost 2-0 to Niger in a preparatory game last week, have not qualified for the World Cup since a second-round finish at New Zealand 2015.

