'The government are killing its citizens' - Manchester United star Ighalo pleads for world intervention in Nigeria crisis

The Red Devils striker has called for the world's leaders to help the citizens in his home country

star Odion Ighalo has pleaded with the world's governments to intervene in the democide occurring in his home country of .

Africa's most populous nation has been plagued by violence in recent times as citizens protest against police brutality - with several deaths and shootings reported from the altercations.

The country's capital Lagos - with an estimated 20 million residents - is set to come under a 24-hour curfew, with other regions already trying to keep their residents indoors.

Nigeria's situation was highlighted by striker Victor Osimhen on the weekend, with the Super Eagles international displaying a t-shirt with the message, '#EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeria', after scoring his first goal for the club.

Following Manchester United's 2-1 win against PSG, Ighalo called for the world to take notice of what is happening in Nigeria and pleaded for help stopping the government from killing its own citizens.

"I'm sad and I don't know where to start from," Ighalo said in a video message from the Parc des Princes.

"I'm not the kind of guy who talks about politics - but I can't keep quiet anymore about what is going on back home in Nigeria.

"I would say [to the] government are a shame to the world - for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets, to kill [unarmed] protesters because they are protesting for their rights. It's uncalled for.

"Today, 20th of October 2020, you people will be remembered in the history as the first government to send military to the city to start killing their own citizens.

"I am ashamed of this government. I am tired of you guys. I can't take this anymore.

Pray for NIGERIA🇳🇬✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/V7i4Ngs9qd — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) October 20, 2020

"I'm calling the UK government, calling all those leaders in the world to please see what is going on in Nigeria and help us - help the poor citizens.

"The government are killing their own citizens. We are calling [the world's governments], the United Nations, to see to the matter.

"I want to tell my brothers and sisters back home to remain safe. Be indoors, please don't come [outside]. Because this government are killers and they will keep killing if the world does not talk about this.

"God bless you all. Remain safe. One Nigeria."