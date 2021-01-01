'The feeling is amazing!' - Dest unlocked by Barcelona's formation change

The USMNT full-back had more attacking freedom than usual in his two-goal effort against Real Sociedad

Sergino Dest enjoyed being able to venture forward more often Sunday as a wing-back, netting a brace in Barcelona's 6-1 thumping of Real Sociedad.

Rather than being tasked with the typical defensive responsibilities of a right-back, manager Ronald Koeman's use of three central defenders enabled him to push up without as much risk.

Dest, 20, said he felt "amazing" amid one of his best performances with the Blaugranes.

What has been said?

"The game system is going very well for me and the team," Dest told Barca TV. "We are scoring, playing a good game and the manager has many options to choose from."

"The feeling is amazing, really amazing, even more so because we won 6-1 against a difficult opponent.

"We are good now and we have to continue in this way. I am very happy for the two goals and for helping the team.

"The team is on a good path and we have to continue like this, but we haven't done anything yet."

Article continues below

Where does this performance rank among Dest's best?

Considering Dest entered Sunday with just one goal and one assist total this campaign, it's difficult to imagine an outing that exceeded this one.

In addition to scoring twice, he completed 91 percent of his pass attempts and pulled off three one-on-one dribbles.

Further reading