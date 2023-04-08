The end for Zlatan Ibrahimovic? AC Milan will NOT extend 41 year old's contract this summer

AC Milan have decided that will not extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stay at the club beyond this season.

AC Milan won't extend Zlatan's contract

Currently on a one-year deal at the club

Scored against Udinese last month

WHAT HAPPENED? Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at AC Milan will come to an end after this season as the reigning Serie A champions have decided not to extend his stay beyond the ongoing campaign, according to Footbercato.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The veteran forward remained out of action for the majority of this season after he underwent surgery on his left knee in May 2022. He returned to action on 26 February this year and even scored a goal in a league clash against Udinese. But Ibrahimovic reportedly suffered a thigh injury and is likely to miss the next matches for the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 41-year-old penned a one-year contract in July 2022 after a successful title-winning campaign during the 2021/22 season. He had scored eight league goals as Milan lifted the trophy. Last month, the player himself suggested that if he is in good shape next season he would love to continue at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? After a goalless draw against Empoli in Serie A on Friday, Stefano Pioli's men will be next in action against Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.