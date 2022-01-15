‘The Eagles are super and soaring’ – Twitter celebrates Nigeria win over Sudan
By Taiye Taiwo
Football enthusiasts across social media have commended the Super Eagles following their 3-1 victory over Sudan at the 2021 Africa Cup of the Nations.
Saturday's result at the Roumde Adjia Stadium was Nigeria's second win in Cameroon and it secured their qualification to the Round of 16.
Samuel Chukwueze gave the West Africans an early lead with his third-minute strike and they doubled it on the stroke of half-time through Taiwo Awoniyi's header.
After the interval, Moses Simon capped his man-of-the-match performance with a fine individual goal in the 46th minute.
Nigeria's performances in Cameroon have earned praise for Eguavoen who took up the role of head coach on an interim capacity in December as the country guns for a fourth Afcon title.