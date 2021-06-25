The Away Goals Rule in Africa

With Caf yet to confirm if they will follow the Uefa way, Goal outlines the breakdown of the away goals rule

On Friday, Uefa confirmed the away goals rule will be abolished from European competitions, with the change being put into place in time for the 2021-22 season.

The away goals rule has been used for over half a century but will no longer be used to decide knockout matches in Uefa club competitions, including the Champions League and Europa League.

While Caf is yet to confirm whether they will follow Uefa by abolishing the rule in Africa, Goal gives you the meaning behind the away goal rule and how it works.

How does the away goals rule work?

The away goals rule is a method of tiebreaking in association football and other sports when teams play each other twice, once at each team’s home ground.

By the away goals rule, the team that has scored more goals “away from home” wins, if the total goals scored by each team are otherwise equal.

This is sometimes expressed by saying that away goals “count double” in the event of a tie, though in practice the team with more away goals is simply recorded as the victor, rather than having additional or ‘double’ goals added to their total.

The away goals rule is most often invoked in two-leg fixtures, where the initial result is determined by the aggregate score - i.e. the scores of both games are added together.

In many competitions, the away goals rule is the first tie-breaker in such cases, with a penalty shootout as the second tie-breaker if each team has scored the same number of away goals. Rules vary as to whether the away goals rule applies only to the end of normal time of the second leg, or applies in extra time as well.

For example, in the first leg, the final score is: Team A (Home) 1-0 Team B (Away). In the second leg, the final score is: Team A (Away) 0-1 Team B (Home). In this example, the aggregate score is 1-1, but as neither team scored an away goal, the match will progress to the next tie-breaker, extra time.

The away goals rule is sometimes used in round-robin competitions (that is, leagues or qualifying groups), where it may be used to break ties involving more than two teams.

If the two clubs contesting a two-legged fixture share the same stadium, each club may be the home club in one leg, and the rule may still apply. For example, the 2003 Uefa Champions League semi-finals drew Inter Milan and AC Milan together.

Both legs were played at the San Siro, their shared stadium in Milan:

Do we have alternatives to the away goals rule?

The two common alternatives are goal difference and head-to-head.

Goal difference is a tie-breaker used to rank teams who finish on equal points in a league tournament.

When teams finish level in a league or a qualifying group they have to be separated in some way and usually this is done by goal difference but sometimes the results between the two teams count instead.

In the Champions League when teams finish level on points in the qualifying group the head-to-head record is used. So, for example, if team A beats team B at home and then draws away Team A will finish above Team B in the table.

Sometimes this phrase is also used when comparing results between two teams over time – Brazil have a better head-to-head record against Germany: they have played each other 22 times with five wins for the Germans and 12 wins for the Brazilians and five draws.

Here is a good example: If Chelsea and Liverpool were level on points but Chelsea managed to beat Liverpool home and away in the league, the London side would be deemed victorious.

Africa competitions using away goals rule

All major competitions under Caf use the rule as a tiebreaker. and it is the only way used, on most occasions, to determine teams advancing to the next phase of respective competitions.

At the club level, the away goals rule is used especially during the preliminary rounds of the Champions League and Confederation Cup. The method also applies in the group stage, all the way to the final which is usually a two-legged affair.

The same has been used in African Nations Championship qualifiers which are played on a knockout basis.

Africa Cup of Nations preliminaries also applies the away goal rule to determine the teams that make the group stage.

In ranking the teams in a given pool, the home and away rules are applied, meaning the winners as far as the away goal rule goes, make it to the biennial competition.

Preliminary rounds of the Caf World Cup qualifiers have also been applying the rule and it goes all the way to the late stages.