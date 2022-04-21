'Thanks Anfield' - Ronaldo salutes Liverpool fans for special tribute after death of Man Utd star's baby son

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his gratitude to the Liverpool supporters that were involved in a public display of support his family during a Premier League fixture at Anfield, with the Portuguese still coming to terms with the death of his baby son.

Ronaldo has posted on social media: “One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield.

“Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”

More to follow...