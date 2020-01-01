Nigeria

‘Thank you for all your contributions’ – NFF and Nigerian fans pay tribute to late Shuaibu Amodu

The football governing body and well-wishers have flooded social media to remember the Nigerian tactician

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and fans have paid tributes to former Super Eagles coach Shuaibu Amodu, who passed away four years ago.

He died on June 10, 2006, at the age of 58, three days after another Nigerian legend and former coach, Stephen Keshi was laid to rest.

Amodu is regarded as one of the greatest Nigerian coaches, giving his impact and contribution to the national team during his time.

    He went into coaching after his playing career was abruptly ended at the age of 23, owing to a broken leg and was named the Super Eagles manager six times.

    Until his death, Amodu was the national technical director and the NFF has taken to the social media to laud his contribution to the growth of football in the country.

    “On this day four years ago, late coach Shuaibu Amodu departed this world. We miss you coachie, continue to rest in peace. Thank you for all your contributions to the development of Nigerian football. We remember Amodu.”

    Amodu started his coaching career with BCC Lions, he also managed El-Kanemi Warriors and Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

    During his time managing Nigerian clubs, he won the Federation Cup titles among other accolades and was deservedly named the national team coach in 1994, his first stint with the side.

    Amodu, twice qualified the Super Eagles for the World Cup, in 2002 and 2010, the first Nigerian to achieve the feat but was denied a chance to lead the side to the global tournament.

    His legacy and contribution to the development of Nigerian football lives on as fans continue to remember the Nigerian legend.

     

     

     

     

     

