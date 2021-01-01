Slavia Praha v Arsenal

'Thank you Arsenal for tonight's joy' - Twitter buzzing as Gunners cruise into Europa League semis in style

Taiye Taiwo
@tayo_taiwo
Arsenal celebrate Slavia Praha 2021
Getty
Mikel Arteta's men did not waste time to get the job done in Prague as they advanced into the last-four stage of the secondary European tournament

Arsenal have earned fans’ praises after they hammered Slavia Prague 4-0 on Thursday to progress into the Uefa Europa League semi-finals.

Alexandre Lacazette's double and lone strikes from Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka helped Mikel Arteta's men cruise into the next round with a 5-1 aggregate win.

The Gunners put in a commanding display from start to finish unlike last week when they suffered a late blow after Tomas Holes’ stoppage-time made Slavia Prague hold their hosts 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

They face former manager Unai Emery and Villarreal in the semi-final, but many football enthusiasts lauded Arsenal for making them happy with the result and their performance.

