TFF Players' Status Committee suspends ruling on Yanga SC's Morrison case

The Ghanaian made a controversial move to Simba SC but his former team has refused to let go, terming the move illegal

Football Federation (TFF) Players’ Status Committee has postponed its ruling against Bernard Morrison for alleged 'double signing'.

The Ghanaian was accused by Yanga SC of the aforementioned misconduct after signing for bitter rivals Simba SC in the recent transfer window.

Recently. Simba SC conceded there could be discrepancies in the forward's contract. Despite Wekundu wa Msimbazi insisting the deal was legitimate, the move was and remains contested by Wananchi who claim the player had signed a contract extension with them.

In a recent revelation, Yanga claimed the Simba-Morrison contract had irregularities and thus should not be allowed to stand. In their argument, the 27-time champions claim the contract, as it is currently in the TFF Transfer Matching System, has been only signed by the player and none of the Simba officials appended their respective signatures.

On Tuesday, October 13, the TFF Players’ Status Committee was to make a ruling on the same but the player was not present owing to what he termed as club engagements.

The forward, however, sent his representatives but there were issues that needed his presence.

"The Committee had no option but to suspend the ruling since there were some questions which the player was needed to answer in person," said the Committee's chairman Kichere Mwita Waissaka as quoted by Azam TV.

When the TFF Players’ Status Committee declaring Morrison a free agent on August, it cited irregularities in the contract that Yanga presented and it is on the same grounds that Yanga want the deal to be nullified.

In a letter addressed to TFF a couple of days ago, Yanga wanted the contract cancelled and Simba's points deducted in matches that Morrison played.

"Reference is made on the heading above [improperly registered player in the TMS system] and the precedent made by the legal and the players' status committee," Yanga’s letter obtained by Goal read.

"We have it on good record that the uploaded contract between Mr Bernard Morrison and Simba Sports Club dated 14th August 2020 seems to be signed by only one party i.e Mr Bernard Morrison alone.

"In law, that contract cannot be enforceable and, therefore, it is invalid ab initio. The same contract was used to register Morrison as a contracted player for the 20.07.2021 Vodacom Premier League.

"In the same vein, we kindly request this committee using the same jurisprudence declare the contract between Bernard Morrison and Simba Sports Club void for bearing the only one signature and lacking the consent of the missing signatures."