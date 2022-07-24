Tetteh: Hull City sign Ghana striker from Yeni Malatyaspor

The 25-year-old has signed for the Tigers as a free agent after leaving the Turkish outfit ahead of the new season

Hull City have announced the arrival of striker Benjamin Tetteh in readiness for the new EFL Championship.

The 25-year-old Ghana international has arrived at the Tigers on a free transfer from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor and has penned a two-year deal with a club option of an extra year.

"Hull City are delighted to announce the signing of striker Benjamin Tetteh from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on a free transfer," the club confirmed on their official website.

"The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Tigers, with the club holding the option of an extra year, and will link up with Shota Arveladze’s men.

"Born in Accra, Ghana, Tetteh began his youth career in his native country with Tudu Mighty Jets and Dreams, before moving to Belgian side Standard Liège in 2015."

The statement continued: "Winning the Belgian Cup with Les Rouches in his first season, the 25-year-old spent time on loan in the Czech Republic, first with FC Slovacko and then Bohemians Praha 1905.

"Following two seasons in the Czech Republic, Tetteh remained in the country permanently by signing for 36-time league champions Sparta Prague."

The Black Star won the Czech Cup in 2020 at Zelezna Sparta, making 75 appearances in all competitions over two seasons, netting 19 goals and registering nine assists.

He later moved to Turkish side Malatyaspor on loan ahead of the 2020-21 season, scoring six and assisting six in 33 appearances, before making the move permanent in the following campaign.

On the international scene, Tetteh started his career with Ghana's U20 side with whom he managed four appearances and scored one goal.

He was later drafted into the senior team and made his debut on October 9, 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Tetteh was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.