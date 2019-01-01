Tetteh cautions Kotoko ahead of Caf Confederation Cup meeting with Al-Hilal

The ex-striker of the Sudanese side speaks on the upcoming encounter between the two sides in the group stage of the continental competition

Former Al-Hilal Omdurman’s Ghanaian striker Abednego Tetteh has shared some tips on how Asante Kotoko could get the better of the Sudanese club when they lock horns in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

The two sides are set for a showdown after being drawn together In Group C, which also contains the Zambian duo of Zesco United and Nkana FC.

Kotoko and Hilal will first meet in the group opener on February 3 before the reverse fixture on March 10.

"It will be very difficult for Kotoko to score them at their home ground but if Kotoko want to win in Sudan, they should play Maxwell Baakoh at the No.10 position and stop using him on the wings,” Tetteh, who played for Hilal between 2016 and 2018, told Ash FM Sports.

“[He should be deployed as a No.10] due to his skillful style of play [and] because their defenders can't handle a player like his type.

"I will also advice Kotoko not to play defensive tactics when they go to Sudan. Or else they (Kotoko) will concede more goals. Kotoko should open up and play nice football and that will give them victory.

Article continues below

"Kotoko’s defenders should be careful of their Brazilian player because he likes diving and he always deceives referees."

It is Kotoko’s fourth appearance in the Confederation Cup group stage and their first since 2008.

Last season, they exited the competition in the preliminary round.