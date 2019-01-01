Tetteh backs Ghana to succeed at 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations

The experienced coach has called for support for the Black Satellites ahead of the tournament

Former Ghana coach Sellas Tetteh has urged Ghanaians to support Jimmy Cobblah and his Black Satellites ahead of the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations holding in Niger next month.

After three preparatory friendly games for the tournament, Cobblah's charges failed to avoid defeats, prompting him to name a final squad with several new faces.

The development has raised doubts among a section of Ghanaians but Tetteh, who won the U-20 Afcon and U-20 World Cup title for the country in 2009, believes the team can achieve their target at the upcoming tournament.

"Ghanaians should not be discouraged by the results in the friendly games played by the Black Satellites,” Tetteh told Atinka FM.

"They can still achieve their target so the coach should concentrate and try to turn things around at the tournament. I believe the results will surely improve if they are determined to succeed. I believe we have the talents to achieve our aim so all that they need from us is support,” he added.

Ghana have been paired with Mali, Senegal and Burkina Faso in Group B.