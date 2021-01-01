Terzic 'very happy to continue' at Dortmund despite Rose appointment

The 38-year-old has been linked with other Bundesliga sides but he is happy to keep working with the incoming coach

Edin Terzic is happy to stay at Borussia Dortmund when Marco Rose takes over as head coach.

Terzic replaced Lucien Favre in December as interim coach until the end of the season and was tipped to be given the job on a permanent basis.

But Terzic has been encouraged by many pundits to leave the club after they decided to give Borussia Monchengladbach boss Rose the reins ahead of next season.

What has been said?

The 38-year-old says he has no problem returning to a background role to support the new coach, however.

"We have clearly expressed the wish that my path can continue here with pleasure," he told reporters.

"We will make the best decision in the interests of the club.

"At some point you will find out. I will go home with full enjoyment. I will enjoy that completely for the next few days."

What jobs has Terzic been linked with?

The former West Ham assistant has been listed as an option for other teams in the Bundesliga.

Article continues below

Eintracht Frankfurt were said to be interested in hiring him to replace Adi Hutter, who is on the way to take over at Gladbach.

Terzic was also linked with the Wolfsburg job because coach Oliver Glasner could still leave this summer.

Further reading