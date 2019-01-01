Ter Stegen hoping ‘fantastic’ Coutinho has fun as ‘absolute asset’ for Bayern & Bundesliga

The Barcelona keeper remains a big fan of a player allowed to leave Camp Nou over the summer and expects the Brazilian to thrive in his native Germany

Philippe Coutinho is considered to be “an absolute asset” for and the , with former team-mate Marc-Andre ter Stegen hoping to see the Brazilian have “fun” in .

An exit door at Camp Nou opened for a talented playmaker during the summer transfer window.

Various landing spots were mooted, as Barca endeavoured to free up space and funds in their squad to bring Neymar back to the club, and the Allianz Arena eventually won out.

Bayern have taken Coutinho on a season-long loan which includes the option for a permanent €120 million (£110m/$133m) agreement to be pushed through.

The 27-year-old is still finding his feet in new surroundings, but is being backed to shine by Ter Stegen.

The German goalkeeper told T-Online of a man now turning out in his homeland: "I just hope he has fun.

"He is not only a fantastic footballer, but he's an even better person.

"It was not always easy for him with [Barcelona], so I hope he can enjoy football again at Bayern and I hope he feels comfortable.

"There's not much to say about his quality because he is an absolute asset to the Bundesliga."

Ter Stegen will be keeping a close eye on how Coutinho fares in the Bundesliga, but has plenty to focus on himself.

The 27-year-old is established as first choice between the sticks at Barcelona, and is on the shortlist for the FIFA Best goalkeeper prize, but remains back-up to Bayern’s World Cup winner Manuel Neuer when it comes to international duty.

On that battle, Ter Stegen said: "It's not an easy situation, but patience is part of a player's job.

"There are moments in each career when you have to wait.

"I have established my priorities.

"I want to be as successful as possible and have the objective of becoming the No.1 for the national team, but not at any cost.

"Football is one thing, but for me humanity is the most important thing.

"I want to be able to look in the mirror and say 'you have worked honestly and have openly addressed your ambitions internally, but you were always fair and you weren't crazy on the outside'."

Ter Stegen currently has 22 caps for his country, with Neuer on 89 and still just 33 years of age.