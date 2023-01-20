'You have to look for solutions' - Ten Hag hints at more transfer business for Man Utd in January window

Erik ten Hag has hinted at more transfer business being completed by Manchester United before the January window closes.

Weghorst already snapped up on loan

Other areas of squad to address

Deadline passes at end of the month

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have already drafted in Netherlands international striker Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan agreement, with added firepower required at Old Trafford following the sudden departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November. United are being linked with further additions in various other positions, from goalkeeper to the centre-midfield, and Ten Hag admits that funds are available to him if the right players come up for grabs.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on his plans for the rest of the winter window, Ten Hag has told reporters: “At Manchester United you always have to look for solutions and look for better. That is what we will do. We will be doing our research and if there are opportunities we have to go for it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United were busy in the summer transfer window of 2022 - bringing in the likes of Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen – but believe the squad can be further reinforced.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United saw a nine-game winning run brought to an end in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last time out, but they are still on the fringes of the Premier League title race and could fire themselves back into that battle with victory away at table-topping Arsenal on Sunday.