Ten Hag explains why Man Utd signed Sabitzer after pushing through transfer deadline day deal with Bayern Munich

Erik ten Hag has explained Manchester United’s move to bring in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich prior to the January transfer window swinging shut.

Eriksen picked up untimely injury

Van Beek and McTominay also unavailable

Austrian star acquired on short-term loan

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were left with little choice but to seek out another midfielder in the hours leading up to another recruitment deadline passing, with Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen seeing an unfortunate ankle injury rule him out for three months. United are also without Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay at present, meaning that Ten Hag had to find somebody to plug those gaps – with Austria international Sabitzer the man that was turned to on a short-term loan through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining why that deal was done, Ten Hag has told reporters: “We are really happy with that transfer because we need it after Donny van de Beek dropped out, now Christian Eriksen for a longer time and also, I think for a short time, Scott McTominay is also not available. So that gives us a shortage of midfield players. But then to bring a quality player in on deadline day that is difficult, and we got this opportunity.”

United’s boss added on acquiring another proven performer: “I know the player already a long time from [RB] Salzburg. Especially from [RB] Leipzig. He performed fantastically, so I expect that he will do the same here. I think he has a great attitude; he is at the right age, and I am sure this opportunity will motivate him greatly and he will perform strongly for us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer, who is 28 years of age, has been with Bayern since the summer of 2021 and has taken in 54 appearances for the Bundesliga champions, while also earning 68 caps for his country.

WHAT NEXT? Sabitzer was unable to play any part in a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, as United booked their place in the Carabao Cup final, but he could make his debut for the Red Devils when they entertain Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.