Temwa Chawinga and Sarah Micheal on target but Kvarnsvedens bow to Kalmar

The Malawia and Nigeria internationals' efforts were not enough to save the hosts from defeat to their visitors

Temwa Chawinga and Sarah Micheal scored a goal each as Kvarnsvedens suffered a 4-3 defeat to Kalmar in an Elitettan game on Saturday.

Chawinga opened the scoring for Fredrik Bengtsson's ladies 14 minutes into the game at the Ljungberg Arena.

In the 39th minute, Alice Eriksson was given her marching orders for a poor challenge inside the area and gifted the visitors a penalty kick.

Fanny Nilsson made no mistake and converted from the spot to level matters for Joakim Linden-Johansson's side five minutes from the half-time break.

In the second half, Canadian-Ghanaian forward Christabel Oduro fired the visitors in front in the 67th minute.

Mathilda Johansson Prakt increased the lead for Kalmar in the 72nd minute but Michaela Hermansson pulled one back five minutes later.

's Micheal, who replaced Mathilda Henriksson in the 64th minute, scored her first goal of the season on her third appearance in the 79th minute to equalise for the hosts with the score on 3-3.

However, Maja Träff Williams's effort in the 83rd minute ensured the visitors claimed the maximum points in the thrilling encounter.

The Malawi international's goal was her 11th this season in seven outings this term and Kvarnsveden are eighth on the table with eight points from seven games.

Having suffered their third defeat this season, they will hope to bounce back at second-placed AIK in their next game on Thursday.